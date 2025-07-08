NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $11,729,250.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $11,729,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,340,657.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total value of $7,190,500.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $7,213,000.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.