NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 50,514 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,974,784 shares in the company, valued at $312,746,542.08. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $8,000,065.71.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

