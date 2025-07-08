NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,129 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $208,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,974,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,746,542.08. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

