Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Okta alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Okta stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Arete Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.