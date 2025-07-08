OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,005,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 759,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,967,000 after purchasing an additional 640,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

