OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.5%

HUBB opened at $412.70 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.