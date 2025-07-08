OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $447.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.26. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.55 and a fifty-two week high of $549.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

