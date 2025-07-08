OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

