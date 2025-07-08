OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.79.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.