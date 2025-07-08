OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Amundi increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after buying an additional 478,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 58.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

