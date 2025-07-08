OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

