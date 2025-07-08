OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $386.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $393.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total transaction of $10,184,630.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 316,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,749,509.77. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.