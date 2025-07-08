OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USFD opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

