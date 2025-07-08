OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 43,561.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,594,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR stock opened at $302.43 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.32.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

