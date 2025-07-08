OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 83,481 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,481 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

