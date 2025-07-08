Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 200 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 2.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

