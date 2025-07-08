Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,331.04. This represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

