Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Teradata Corporation has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

