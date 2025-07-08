Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $559,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,107 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 1,051,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 529,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yelp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 249,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $7,455,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,454.72. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,363.52. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,147,176. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

