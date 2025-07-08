Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ashland by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 2,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE ASH opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $98.44.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently -69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

