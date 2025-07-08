Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,341 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $109.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

