Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,315,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.51.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

