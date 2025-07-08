Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WaFd were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 983.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WaFd by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in WaFd by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. On average, analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

