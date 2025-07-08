Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,904,000 after purchasing an additional 87,764 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 172,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

