Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Amundi raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

