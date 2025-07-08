Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $54,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $306,630.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,854.31. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.