Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 70,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organon & Co. news, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.2%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

