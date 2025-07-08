Orkla Asa (ORKLY) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “DIVERSIFIED OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Orkla Asa to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orkla Asa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla Asa 0 0 0 1 4.00 Orkla Asa Competitors 200 872 1637 64 2.56

As a group, “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies have a potential downside of 4.15%. Given Orkla Asa’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orkla Asa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla Asa $6.57 billion $546.95 million 18.33 Orkla Asa Competitors $13.58 billion $994.01 million 42.87

This table compares Orkla Asa and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orkla Asa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orkla Asa. Orkla Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla Asa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla Asa 9.02% 13.32% 7.44% Orkla Asa Competitors -21.64% -39.26% -6.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orkla Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orkla Asa pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Orkla Asa has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla Asa’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orkla Asa rivals beat Orkla Asa on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and spices, masalas, and various food products based on dried mixes. In addition, the company offers personal care, hygiene, laundry detergent, and cleaning products; dietary supplement, oral care, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools and accessories; basic and wool garments; and professional cleaning products. It operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnesstukku e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Fun Light, Abba, Beauvais, Kalles, Den Gamle Fabrik, Hamé, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; home and personal care products under Zalo, OMO, Blenda, Jif, Define, Solidox, Dr Greve, Lano, and Bliw; health produtcs under Möller's, Jordan, Vitalab, OSL, Cederroth First Aid, Salvequick, Livol, Nutrilett, Maxim, Collett, Solidox and CuraMed brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

