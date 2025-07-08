PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

