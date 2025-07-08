Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,587 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $570.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $687.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $575.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

