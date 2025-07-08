Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,297 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.