Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 82,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

