Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of International Paper worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

