Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $33,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,018 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

