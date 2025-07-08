Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

