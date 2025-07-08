Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,341 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,095,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.