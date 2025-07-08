Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Credo Technology Group worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $425,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 249,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,864.22. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $1,141,758.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 467,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,550,519.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,139 shares of company stock valued at $75,820,113 over the last ninety days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 343.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.71.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.