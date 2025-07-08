Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Xylem worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

