Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,033.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,194.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,264.63. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $736.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

