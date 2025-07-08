Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.67 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $30,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

