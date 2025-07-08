Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.45 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Corpay worth $31,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Corpay by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $332.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.57. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.06 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Corpay’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.86.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

