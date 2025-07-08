Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.45 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $222,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 34,326.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 695,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504,748 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $145,375.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,805.90. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,503 shares of company stock worth $7,158,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $287.49 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.49 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

