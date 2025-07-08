Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.80 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $34,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $20,791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $21,783,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.9%

MTB opened at $200.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.