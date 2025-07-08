Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $32,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AIT opened at $244.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

