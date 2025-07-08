Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of CareTrust REIT worth $30,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Stories

