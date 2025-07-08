Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Qorvo worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 150.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

