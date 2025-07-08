Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $33,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

