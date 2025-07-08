Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 0.3%

PPL opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

