Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,864 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after buying an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,505,000 after acquiring an additional 523,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trex by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Trex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 939,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

TREX stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

