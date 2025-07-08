Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,175 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $32,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

